Portland St. 100, Evergreen State 44

EVERGREEN STATE (0-1)
Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 2-11 0-0 4, Hernandez 1-6 5-5 7, Kennedy 1-6 0-0 2, Price 2-12 4-4 9, Wetmore 5-11 2-3 12, Lewis 2-9 1-2 5, Morton 2-4 0-1 4, Washington 0-6 1-2 1. Totals 15-65 13-17 44.
PORTLAND ST. (1-1)
Jean-Marie 6-9 2-5 15, Thomas 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 3-4 2-3 8, Starks 1-3 0-0 3, Ruffin 6-9 5-6 18, Dawson 2-9 6-6 10, Alley 2-4 0-0 6, Eyman 2-3 0-0 4, Burke 2-4 2-4 7, G.Nelson 5-6 0-0 13, Curtiss 5-7 0-0 10, Wood 1-2 0-0 2, Holt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-69 17-24 100.
Halftime_Portland St. 48-23. 3-Point Goals_Evergreen State 1-20 (Price 1-4, Curry 0-1, Wetmore 0-2, Hernandez 0-4, Kennedy 0-4, Washington 0-5), Portland St. 9-28 (G.Nelson 3-3, Alley 2-3, Jean-Marie 1-1, Burke 1-2, Ruffin 1-2, Starks 1-3, Carter 0-1, Curtiss 0-1, Wood 0-1, Holt 0-2, Thomas 0-3, Dawson 0-6). Fouled Out_Curry. Rebounds_Evergreen State 29 (Curry 8), Portland St. 54 (Jean-Marie 10). Assists_Evergreen State 3 (Curry, Hernandez, Price 1), Portland St. 26 (Starks, Alley 5). Total Fouls_Evergreen State 20, Portland St. 16. A_663 (3,000).
