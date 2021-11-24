Presbyterian 59, VMI 54

VMI (2-3)
Stephens 5-10 5-6 17, Bonham 2-7 1-2 5, Conway 3-8 0-0 8, Curfman 7-12 0-0 17, Mans 1-1 0-0 2, Huff 2-7 1-1 5, Watkins 0-3 0-0 0, Arnold 0-1 0-0 0, Rowe 0-0 0-0 0, Tang 0-1 0-0 0, Wolfe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 7-9 54.
PRESBYTERIAN (3-2)
Hill 4-10 1-2 9, Harrison 7-19 6-6 22, Reddish 4-8 1-1 10, Younger 1-5 2-4 4, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Thrash 1-7 0-0 3, McCormack 3-7 0-0 7, Ard 1-4 0-1 2, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Lovorn 1-1 0-0 2, Barnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 10-14 59.
Halftime_VMI 29-27. 3-Point Goals_VMI 7-26 (Curfman 3-8, Stephens 2-4, Conway 2-6, Arnold 0-1, Bonham 0-2, Watkins 0-2, Huff 0-3), Presbyterian 5-25 (Harrison 2-7, Reddish 1-1, McCormack 1-4, Thrash 1-5, Graham 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Hill 0-3, Younger 0-3). Rebounds_VMI 30 (Arnold 6), Presbyterian 38 (McCormack 8). Assists_VMI 12 (Stephens, Curfman 3), Presbyterian 10 (Ard 3). Total Fouls_VMI 14, Presbyterian 15. A_301 (8,933).
