Presbyterian 73, VMI 72, OT

VMI (1-1)
Stephens 8-13 4-5 23, Bonham 2-5 4-6 8, Conway 3-7 2-2 10, Curfman 6-14 2-2 18, Mans 0-2 0-0 0, Huff 2-6 0-0 6, Watkins 2-5 0-0 5, Arnold 1-1 0-0 2, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0, Rowe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 12-15 72.
PRESBYTERIAN (1-1)
Hill 8-15 5-7 22, Harrison 13-23 2-2 32, Reddish 1-6 3-4 5, Younger 2-6 0-0 4, Stewart 1-6 2-4 4, Thrash 2-4 0-0 4, Ard 0-3 0-0 0, McCormack 0-1 0-0 0, Barnett 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Lovorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 12-17 73.
Halftime_Presbyterian 30-24. 3-Point Goals_VMI 12-29 (Curfman 4-10, Stephens 3-5, Huff 2-3, Conway 2-5, Watkins 1-3, Bonham 0-1, Mans 0-2), Presbyterian 5-24 (Harrison 4-10, Hill 1-2, Barnett 0-1, McCormack 0-1, Reddish 0-2, Thrash 0-2, Stewart 0-3, Younger 0-3). Fouled Out_Conway. Rebounds_VMI 24 (Stephens 9), Presbyterian 37 (Hill 12). Assists_VMI 14 (Bonham 4), Presbyterian 14 (Harrison 4). Total Fouls_VMI 14, Presbyterian 15. A_510 (2,300).
