Prim leads Missouri St. past George Washington 72-54

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 7:55 pm
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Gaige Prim had 20 points as Missouri State beat George Washington 72-54 on Wednesday in the Naples Invitational.

Jaylen Minnett had 16 points for Missouri State (4-2). Ja’Monta Black added 14 points. Isiaih Mosley had seven rebounds.

James Bishop had 17 points for the Colonials (2-6). Joe Bamisile added 12 points and seven rebounds. Noel Brown also had 12 points.

