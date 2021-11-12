Princeton 66, South Carolina 62

PRINCETON (1-0)
Evbuomwan 3-8 6-11 12, Martini 2-5 1-2 6, Friberg 2-8 3-4 8, Llewellyn 5-9 2-3 16, E.Wright 1-3 2-2 5, Langborg 4-10 1-2 13, Allocco 1-1 0-0 2, Kellman 2-3 0-0 4, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Hooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 15-24 66.
SOUTH CAROLINA (1-1)
Leveque 6-6 0-3 12, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Couisnard 7-18 0-0 17, Reese 2-12 0-0 5, Stevenson 4-18 6-6 14, Woodley 2-4 0-1 4, D.Carter 2-5 2-4 6, J.Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 8-14 62.
Halftime_Princeton 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 11-31 (Llewellyn 4-8, Langborg 4-9, E.Wright 1-3, Martini 1-4, Friberg 1-5, Evbuomwan 0-2), South Carolina 4-26 (Couisnard 3-8, Reese 1-5, D.Carter 0-1, J.Wright 0-2, Stevenson 0-10). Rebounds_Princeton 33 (Evbuomwan 10), South Carolina 37 (Leveque 10). Assists_Princeton 15 (Evbuomwan 4), South Carolina 12 (Stevenson 5). Total Fouls_Princeton 19, South Carolina 25.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments