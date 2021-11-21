Princeton 81, Oregon St. 80

PRINCETON (4-1)
Evbuomwan 5-7 4-5 14, Kellman 0-0 2-2 2, Friberg 4-12 5-6 17, Llewellyn 5-17 2-2 14, Wright 8-14 2-2 24, Langborg 1-6 5-6 8, Hooks 1-3 0-0 2, Martini 0-0 0-0 0, Allocco 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 20-23 81.
OREGON ST. (1-4)
Alatishe 3-4 1-3 8, Andela 1-1 0-0 2, Akanno 4-6 0-0 9, Davis 7-17 2-2 16, Lucas 5-9 0-0 13, Williams 4-6 2-3 11, Taylor 1-1 6-8 9, I.Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Hunt 1-4 0-0 2, Rand 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 31-55 11-16 80.
Halftime_Princeton 41-39. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 13-35 (Wright 6-11, Friberg 4-10, Llewellyn 2-8, Langborg 1-5, Evbuomwan 0-1), Oregon St. 7-15 (Lucas 3-5, Alatishe 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Akanno 1-2, Williams 1-2, Davis 0-2, Hunt 0-2). Rebounds_Princeton 35 (Wright 10), Oregon St. 28 (Alatishe 10). Assists_Princeton 15 (Evbuomwan 5), Oregon St. 15 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Princeton 19, Oregon St. 21.
