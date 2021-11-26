Princeton squares off against FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-4) vs. Princeton (4-2)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Princeton look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of road losses on Wednesday. Princeton lost 76-64 to Monmouth, while Fairleigh Dickinson came up short in a 62-54 game at NJIT.

SAVVY SENIORS: Princeton’s Ethan Wright, Jaelin Llewellyn and Drew Friberg have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVON: Devon Dunn has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 55.8 points per game and allowed 81 over its four-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Princeton has 39 assists on 78 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 33 of 57 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Ivy League teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

