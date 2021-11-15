Providence 63, Wisconsin 58

PROVIDENCE (2-0)
Horchler 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 11-15 2-5 24, Bynum 1-10 2-3 4, Durham 4-11 2-4 13, Reeves 3-9 2-2 11, Minaya 1-4 0-0 3, Breed 1-3 3-4 6, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 11-18 63.
WISCONSIN (2-1)
Carlson 1-7 0-0 2, Crowl 1-10 2-2 4, Wahl 7-12 2-3 16, Davison 7-17 8-10 25, Hepburn 2-8 1-2 5, Gilmore 0-3 0-1 0, Bowman 1-3 0-0 3, Vogt 0-0 0-0 0, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 13-18 58.
Halftime_Providence 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Providence 8-22 (Durham 3-5, Reeves 3-8, Breed 1-2, Minaya 1-3, Bynum 0-4), Wisconsin 5-27 (Davison 3-11, Bowman 1-2, Gilmore 0-1, Wahl 0-2, Carlson 0-3, Hepburn 0-3, Crowl 0-4). Rebounds_Providence 42 (Bynum 9), Wisconsin 28 (Davison 7). Assists_Providence 11 (Bynum 7), Wisconsin 5 (Crowl, Hepburn 2). Total Fouls_Providence 19, Wisconsin 18.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments