Providence 69, New Hampshire 58

NEW HAMPSHIRE (1-2)

Guadarrama 6-16 0-0 13, Lester 0-2 0-0 0, Martinez 3-13 0-0 7, Johnson 3-4 0-0 7, Tchoukuiengo 3-9 1-1 8, Murphy 4-6 4-4 15, Seymour 2-4 0-0 5, Foster 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 5-5 58.

PROVIDENCE (4-0)

Horchler 4-9 0-0 10, Watson 7-8 3-8 17, Bynum 1-3 0-0 3, Durham 6-9 7-7 19, Reeves 2-7 1-3 6, Minaya 4-7 0-0 8, Breed 3-5 0-0 6, Croswell 0-1 0-0 0, Goodine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 11-18 69.

Halftime_Providence 30-27. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 9-24 (Murphy 3-3, Johnson 1-1, Foster 1-2, Seymour 1-3, Tchoukuiengo 1-4, Guadarrama 1-5, Martinez 1-5, Lester 0-1), Providence 4-15 (Horchler 2-4, Bynum 1-2, Reeves 1-5, Durham 0-2, Minaya 0-2). Rebounds_New Hampshire 21 (Johnson 7), Providence 34 (Horchler 12). Assists_New Hampshire 7 (Tchoukuiengo 7), Providence 15 (Horchler 4). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 15, Providence 11. A_4,872 (12,410).

