Providence 80, Fairfield 73

FAIRFIELD (0-0)
Cook 4-6 1-1 9, Crisler 4-7 2-4 14, Benning 6-17 1-3 13, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Wojcik 3-11 4-4 12, Long 4-9 1-1 11, Cruz 2-3 0-0 5, Maidoh 2-2 0-0 4, Jeanne-Rose 1-1 1-2 3, Willis 0-0 0-0 0, Leach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 10-15 73.
PROVIDENCE (0-0)
Horchler 3-5 2-4 10, Watson 10-14 2-5 22, Bynum 2-4 4-6 8, Durham 4-9 9-12 18, Reeves 3-8 6-7 13, Minaya 2-7 1-2 5, Breed 1-2 0-0 2, Croswell 1-1 0-0 2, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 24-36 80.
Halftime_Providence 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 9-26 (Crisler 4-6, Wojcik 2-5, Long 2-7, Cruz 1-2, Leach 0-1, Green 0-2, Benning 0-3), Providence 4-18 (Horchler 2-4, Durham 1-4, Reeves 1-5, Bynum 0-1, Minaya 0-4). Fouled Out_Cook. Rebounds_Fairfield 30 (Benning 7), Providence 28 (Horchler 11). Assists_Fairfield 14 (Benning, Green, Wojcik 3), Providence 16 (Bynum 4). Total Fouls_Fairfield 25, Providence 18. A_9,990 (12,410).
