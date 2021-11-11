Providence 92, Sacred Heart 64

SACRED HEART (1-1)
Galette 6-14 0-0 15, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Reilly 4-10 0-0 11, Ty.Thomas 6-14 0-0 13, A.Watson 4-8 2-3 12, Sixsmith 2-6 2-3 8, Dutreil 0-3 2-2 2, Pfaffenberger 0-0 0-0 0, Ta.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 6-8 64.
PROVIDENCE (2-0)
Horchler 4-6 2-2 11, N.Watson 6-9 2-3 14, Bynum 2-5 4-5 9, Durham 5-13 0-2 12, Reeves 3-7 0-0 7, Breed 5-6 2-2 15, Minaya 3-6 0-2 7, Goodine 1-1 4-4 7, Croswell 1-1 2-2 4, A.Fonts 1-2 1-2 4, Case 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-57 17-24 92.
Halftime_Providence 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 12-33 (Reilly 3-6, Galette 3-9, Sixsmith 2-4, A.Watson 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Ty.Thomas 1-8), Providence 11-26 (Breed 3-4, Durham 2-9, Goodine 1-1, Bynum 1-2, A.Fonts 1-2, Horchler 1-2, Minaya 1-2, Reeves 1-4). Rebounds_Sacred Heart 24 (Dutreil 8), Providence 34 (N.Watson 10). Assists_Sacred Heart 13 (Reilly, Ty.Thomas 4), Providence 16 (Bynum 4). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 17, Providence 14. A_9,716 (12,410).
Comments