Providence faces New Hampshire

New Hampshire (1-1) vs. Providence (3-0)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire pays visit to Providence in an early season matchup. New Hampshire came up short in a 75-70 game at Marquette on Friday. Providence is coming off a 63-58 win over Wisconsin on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: New Hampshire’s Jayden Martinez, Nick Guadarrama and Qon Murphy have combined to account for 53 percent of all Wildcats points this season.MIGHTY MARTINEZ: Martinez has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire has committed a turnover on just 11 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only eight times per game this season.

