Purdue 70, Marshall 60

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:17 pm
MARSHALL (3-1)

Colclough 6-13 7-8 19, Roper 2-6 2-2 6, Dunham 2-7 0-0 4, Sivils 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 2-9 6-6 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Ferby 5-13 0-0 11, Mays 3-5 0-2 6, Liberatore 0-1 0-0 0, Redman 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 15-18 60

PURDUE (4-1)

Kyle 5-8 5-6 15, Ellis 3-5 6-6 14, Hardin 3-5 1-2 10, Layden 2-10 3-4 7, Terry 3-11 3-4 9, Gony 0-2 0-0 0, Oriyomi 1-2 0-0 3, Woltman 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Learn 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 3-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 21-26 70

Marshall 12 14 17 17 60
Purdue 17 15 15 23 70

3-Point Goals_Marshall 1-17 (Dunham 0-3, Wheeler 0-5, Ferby 1-8, Liberatore 0-1), Purdue 7-21 (Kyle 0-1, Ellis 2-4, Hardin 3-5, Layden 0-4, Terry 0-2, Oriyomi 1-2, Moore 1-1, Smith 0-2). Assists_Marshall 6 (Dunham 2), Purdue 13 (Terry 4). Fouled Out_Marshall Roper. Rebounds_Marshall 32 (Roper 4-5), Purdue 38 (Smith 4-7). Total Fouls_Marshall 23, Purdue 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,526.

