Purdue 79, W. Kentucky 69

PURDUE (1-0)
Shaya Kyle 1-1 2-3 4, Ellis 3-6 9-10 17, Hardin 2-7 1-2 7, Layden 5-10 0-0 13, Terry 2-4 1-1 5, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Oriyomi 2-5 5-5 9, Woltman 1-3 2-4 4, Moore 3-9 2-3 9, Learn 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 5-10 0-0 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 22-28 79
W. KENTUCKY (0-1)
McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Abdelgawad 7-15 5-7 20, Faustino 3-6 0-0 7, Mead 3-5 1-3 7, Sivori 2-7 0-0 6, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Kulo 1-2 0-0 2, Blevins 3-12 3-4 11, Foster 1-3 1-2 3, Meredith 3-7 4-7 10, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-63 14-23 69
|Purdue
|20
|13
|22
|24
|—
|79
|W. Kentucky
|14
|17
|14
|24
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Purdue 9-26 (Ellis 2-4, Hardin 2-7, Layden 3-7, Moore 1-3, Smith 1-5), W. Kentucky 7-25 (Abdelgawad 1-4, Faustino 1-1, Mead 0-1, Sivori 2-5, Blevins 2-7, Meredith 0-3, Walker 1-4). Assists_Purdue 15 (Layden 5), W. Kentucky 11 (Abdelgawad 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 42 (Woltman 3-7), W. Kentucky 33 (Meredith 3-7). Total Fouls_Purdue 26, W. Kentucky 26. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,214.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments