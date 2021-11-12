Quinnipiac 103, Western New England 52

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND (0-1)

Ken.Flynn 2-5 1-2 5, Greene 3-11 0-2 6, Berritto 0-3 1-2 1, Geitner 5-12 0-0 13, Sikorski 6-17 3-4 17, Crowley 2-7 0-0 6, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Phelimond 0-2 0-0 0, Restall 1-1 0-0 2, Arrigal 1-2 0-0 2, Byfield 0-1 0-0 0, Kev.Flynn 0-0 0-0 0, O’Toole 0-0 0-0 0, Relaford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 5-10 52.

QUINNIPIAC (1-1)

Marfo 0-0 0-0 0, Rigoni 2-5 2-2 8, Jones 6-13 0-0 14, Williams 6-8 0-0 17, Chenery 6-8 0-0 13, Balanc 7-15 1-1 17, Lewis 6-7 0-0 12, Blunt 2-6 4-4 9, King 2-3 0-0 5, Riggins 1-4 0-2 3, Guth 1-1 0-0 3, Martin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 39-70 9-11 103.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Western New England 7-31 (Geitner 3-8, Crowley 2-7, Sikorski 2-7, Berritto 0-1, Byfield 0-1, Ken.Flynn 0-1, Phelimond 0-2, Greene 0-4), Quinnipiac 16-36 (Williams 5-7, Rigoni 2-4, Jones 2-7, Balanc 2-8, Guth 1-1, King 1-1, Riggins 1-1, Chenery 1-2, Blunt 1-5). Rebounds_Western New England 25 (Geitner 7), Quinnipiac 43 (Lewis 10). Assists_Western New England 9 (Berritto 3), Quinnipiac 23 (Marfo, Lewis 7). Total Fouls_Western New England 16, Quinnipiac 12. A_1,010 (3,570).

