Quinnipiac goes for first win vs Western New England

Western New England vs. Quinnipiac (0-1)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Quinnipiac Bobcats will be taking on the Golden Bears of Division III Western New England. Quinnipiac lost 83-69 at Maryland in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac went 2-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bobcats offense put up 63.5 points per contest across those four contests.

