On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Quinnipiac tops Western New England 103-52

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 7:28 pm
< a min read
      

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tyrese Williams and Matt Balanc scored 17 points apiece as Quinnipiac easily beat Division III Western New England 103-52 on Friday. Dezi Jones added 14 points, Tymu Chenery scored 13 and Savion Lewis had 12 for the Bobcats.

Williams shot 5 for 7 from deep. Jones also had six rebounds.

It was the first time this season Quinnipiac scored at least 100 points.

Alex Sikorski had 17 points for the Golden Bears. Brian Geitner added 13 points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell