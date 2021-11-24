Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Quisenberry lifts Fordham over Rice 84-74

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 7:16 pm
< a min read
      

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 24 points and Antonio Dave Jr. scored 20 and Fordham defeated Rice 84-74 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday.

Antrell Charlton added 18 points for Fordham (4-3) and Chuba Ohams scored 11.

Carl Pierre tied a career high with 26 points for the Owls (4-3) and Travis Evee 12 points.

___

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree