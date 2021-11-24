Radford 67, William & Mary 54

WILLIAM & MARY (0-6)

Wight 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 2-5 2-5 6, Kochera 3-7 2-2 9, Lewis 3-7 0-0 6, Rice 1-5 2-2 4, Blair 4-7 0-0 10, Hatton 7-11 2-2 17, Hermanovskis 0-0 2-2 2, Carroll 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 10-13 54.

RADFORD (2-4)

C.Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Hart 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 2-8 0-0 6, Stapleton 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 4-10 3-5 13, Lipscomb 4-4 0-0 10, Jeffers 3-6 0-0 7, Jules 5-7 3-4 13, Mangum 1-3 0-0 3, Djonkam 0-0 0-0 0, McNeil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 8-11 67.

Halftime_Radford 31-24. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 4-13 (Blair 2-3, Hatton 1-1, Kochera 1-3, Covington 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Rice 0-3), Radford 9-22 (Lipscomb 2-2, Williams 2-4, Joseph 2-6, Jeffers 1-2, Mangum 1-3, Hart 1-4, Stapleton 0-1). Fouled Out_Carroll. Rebounds_William & Mary 22 (Kochera, Hatton 5), Radford 25 (C.Walker 6). Assists_William & Mary 10 (Lewis 3), Radford 17 (C.Walker 4). Total Fouls_William & Mary 14, Radford 16. A_1,016 (3,205).

