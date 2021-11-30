On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Raley signs $10 million, 2-year contract with Tampa Bay

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 3:45 pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays signed reliever Brooks Raley on Tuesday to a $10 million, two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Raley went 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 58 games with Houston this season. The 33-year old struck out 65 and walked 16 in 49 innings.

“I just feel like there’s more in the tank, and I want to grow as a player and as a person and I thought Tampa was a perfect fit for that,” Raley said. “I felt like we found common ground and made it all work.”

In four major league seasons, Raley is 3-6 with a 5.62 ERA in 93 games and has 122 strikeouts over 107 1/3 innings. The left-hander appeared in 14 games in 2012-13 with the Chicago Cubs and spent 2015-19 in South Korea before returning to the majors in 2020.

Tampa Bay also is working to finalize a free-agent deal with right-hander Corey Kluber.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland was slowed by a shoulder injury and went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 games last season with the New York Yankees. He was limited to 36 2/3 innings in 2019-20 by injuries.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

