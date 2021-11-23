Ranked teams meet as No. 1 Gonzaga hosts No. 2 UCLA

No. 2 UCLA (5-0) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (5-0)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two top-5 teams meet as No. 2 UCLA visits No. 1 Gonzaga in an early season showdown. UCLA has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Gonzaga has against a ranked team.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Drew Timme is averaging 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Timme is Chet Holmgren, who is putting up 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game. The Bruins are led by Johnny Juzang, who is averaging 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHNNY: Juzang has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Gonzaga has an assist on 63 of 108 field goals (58.3 percent) over its past three outings while UCLA has assists on 68 of 112 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both UCLA and Gonzaga are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to scoring. The Bruins are ranked eighth in Division I with 90.8 points per game while the Bulldogs are second at 93.2 per game.

