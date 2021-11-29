NEW YORK (AP) — The 175 remaining free agents. (q-did not accept qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Matt Harvey, rhp.

BOSTON (7) — Adam Ottavino, rhp; Martín Pérez, lhp; Garrett Richards, rhp; Hansel Robles, rhp; Danny Santana, of-1b; Kyle Schwarber, of-1b; Travis Shaw, 3b.

CHICAGO (5) — Leury García, of; Billy Hamilton, of; Cesar Hernandez, 2b; Carlos Rodón, lhp; Ryan Tepera, rhp.

CLEVELAND (4) — Blake Parker, rhp; Roberto Pérez, c; Wilson Ramos, c; Bryan Shaw, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Derek Holland, lhp; Wily Peralta, rhp; Julio Teheran, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

HOUSTON (7) — q-Carlos Correa, ss; Yimi García, rhp; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Zack Greinke, rhp; Brooks Raley, lhp; q-Justin Verlander, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Wade Davis, rhp; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Ervin Santana, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (8) — Dylan Bundy, rhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Alex Cobb, rhp; Dexter Fowler, of; q-Raisel Iglesias, rhp; Juan Lagares, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (3) — Alex Colomé, rhp; Michael Pineda, rhp; Andrelton Simmons, ss.

NEW YORK (4) — Brett Gardner, of; Corey Kluber, rhp; Darren O’Day, rhp; Anthony Rizzo, 1b.

OAKLAND (13) — Mark Canha, of; Andrew Chafin, lhp; Khris Davis, dh; Jake Diekman, lhp; Mike Fiers, rhp; Yan Gomes, c; Josh Harrison, 2b; Jed Lowrie, inf; Starling Marte, of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SEATTLE (7) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Yusei Kikuchi, lhp; James Paxton, lhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp; Kyle Seager, 3b; Joe Smith, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (6) — Chris Archer, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Chaz Roe, rhp.

TEXAS (3) — Charlie Culberson, inf-of; Brock Holt, inf-of; Jordan Lyles, rhp.

TORONTO (6) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jarrod Dyson, of; David Phelps, rhp; q-Robbie Ray, lhp; q-Marcus Semien, 2b-ss; Joakim Soria, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Kole Calhoun, of; Tyler Clippard, rhp.

ATLANTA (10) — Ehire Adrianza, inf-of; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; q-Freddie Freeman, 1b; Chris Martin, rhp; Joc Pederson, of; Eddie Rosario, of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jorge Soler, of; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (5) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Zach Davies, rhp; Matt Duffy, inf; Jose Lobaton, c; Austin Romine, c.

CINCINNATI (4) — Asdrubal Cabrera, inf; q-Nick Castellanos, of; Mychal Givens, rhp; Michael Lorenzen, rhp-of.

COLORADO (3) — Jon Gray, rhp; Chris Owings, inf-of; q-Trevor Story, ss.

LOS ANGELES (12) — Danny Duffy, lhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Albert Pujols, 1b; Max Scherzer, rhp; q-Corey Seager, ss; Steven Souza Jr., of; q-Chris Taylor, inf-of.

MIAMI (1) — Sandy León, c.

MILWAUKEE (8) — Brett Anderson, lhp; John Axford, rhp; Brad Boxberger, rhp; Eduardo Escobar, inf; Avisaíl García, of; Daniel Norris, lhp; Colin Rea, rhp; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

NEW YORK (10) — Javy Báez, ss-2b; Dellin Betances, rhp; q-Michael Conforto, of; Jeurys Familia, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Heath Hembree, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Marcus Stroman, rhp; Jonathan Villar, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (8) — Cam Bedrosian, rhp; Archie Bradley, rhp; Freddy Galvis, inf; Ian Kennedy, rhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; Brad Miller, inf; Matt Moore, lhp; Héctor Neris, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Shelby Miller, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (8) — Matt Carpenter, inf; Luís Garcia, rhp; J.A. Happ, lhp; Kwang Hyun Kim, lhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Jon Lester, lhp; Carlos Martínez, rhp; Andrew Miller, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (6) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Keone Kela, rhp; Jake Marisnick, of; Mark Melancon, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.

SAN FRANCISCO (8) — Kris Bryant, 3b-of; Tyler Chatwood, rhp; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Scott Kazmir, lhp; Donovan Solano, inf; Tony Watson, lhp; Alex Wood, lhp.

WASHINGTON (5) — Alex Avila, c; Luis Avilan, lhp; Jordy Mercer, inf; Gerardo Parra, of; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

