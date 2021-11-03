On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 1:07 pm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive.

The reigning NFL MVP is the latest Packers player to deal with the coronavirus. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career.

Their third-stringer, Kurt Benkert, is on the practice squad but was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

