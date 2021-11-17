Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-1)

Bickerstaff 7-14 6-7 22, Post 4-14 3-3 11, Ashton-Langford 0-6 5-6 5, Langford 1-8 0-2 2, Zackery 2-9 2-4 7, Karnik 0-2 2-2 2, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Kenny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-56 18-24 49.

RHODE ISLAND (3-0)

Makhi.Mitchell 4-4 1-3 10, Makhe.Mitchell 4-6 0-0 8, El-Amin 4-8 2-2 12, Leggett 0-5 3-6 3, Sheppard 2-7 3-3 9, Martin 2-3 2-2 7, Walker 0-4 0-2 0, Carey 3-3 2-2 8, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 13-20 57.

Halftime_Rhode Island 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 3-12 (Bickerstaff 2-3, Zackery 1-4, Post 0-1, Scott 0-1, Ashton-Langford 0-3), Rhode Island 6-16 (Sheppard 2-4, El-Amin 2-5, Martin 1-1, Makhi.Mitchell 1-1, Leggett 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Makhi.Mitchell. Rebounds_Boston College 36 (Bickerstaff 15), Rhode Island 28 (Makhi.Mitchell 8). Assists_Boston College 9 (Ashton-Langford 5), Rhode Island 16 (Leggett, Sheppard 3). Total Fouls_Boston College 18, Rhode Island 22.

