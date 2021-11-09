Rhode Island 71, Boston U. 62

BOSTON U. (0-0)
Mathon 2-5 5-7 9, Harper 3-10 0-0 8, McCoy 6-15 4-5 19, Tynen 1-2 0-3 2, Whyte 3-11 4-6 11, Pascoe 2-3 2-2 7, Brittain-Watts 1-5 0-0 2, Zink 2-3 0-0 4, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Chimezie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 15-23 62.
RHODE ISLAND (0-0)
Makhe.Mitchell 2-4 0-0 4, Makhi.Mitchell 4-7 3-9 11, El-Amin 2-3 8-8 13, Leggett 6-10 6-7 18, Sheppard 4-11 3-3 12, Martin 2-6 1-2 5, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 2-3 2-2 6, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-47 23-31 71.
Halftime_Rhode Island 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 7-27 (McCoy 3-8, Harper 2-7, Pascoe 1-1, Whyte 1-6, Morales 0-1, Tynen 0-1, Brittain-Watts 0-3), Rhode Island 2-6 (El-Amin 1-1, Sheppard 1-4, Martin 0-1). Fouled Out_Makhe.Mitchell, Walker. Rebounds_Boston U. 28 (Mathon 11), Rhode Island 29 (Makhi.Mitchell, Martin, Walker 5). Assists_Boston U. 7 (McCoy, Whyte, Pascoe 2), Rhode Island 9 (Sheppard 3). Total Fouls_Boston U. 22, Rhode Island 21. A_5,133 (7,657).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments