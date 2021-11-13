On Air: Motley Fool Money
Rice kicks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic, 30-16

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:59 pm
1 min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nick Rice kicked three second-half field goals and Old Dominion scored on two first-half safeties en route to a 30-16 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

With the Owls up 3-0 in the first quarter, Marcus Haynes sacked N’Kosi Perry in the end zone for a first-quarter safety. Perry was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone with 4:06 left in the first half for a second safety and Blake Watson ran 11 yards in the final minute of the half to send Old Dominion into intermission with an 11-3 advantage.

Rice converted from 30 and 28 yards out in the third quarter, while Perry threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Robinson, and the Monarchs’ lead was 17-10. Rice kicked a 20-yarder at the start of the fourth quarter to make it 20-10.

Hayden Wolff was 21-of-33 passing for 289 yards and a touchdown for Old Dominion (4-6, 3-3 Conference USA), while Watson finished with 163 yards on 23 carries.

Johnny Ford carried 19 times for 101 yards to lead Florida Atlantic (5-5, 3-3). Perry completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 187 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

