Rice meets Fordham in Gulf Coast Showcase

Rice (4-2) vs. Fordham (3-3)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Fordham will go at it in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Fordham lost 81-71 to Delaware in its most recent game, while Rice came up short in a 76-73 game against Oakland in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Owls are led by sophomores Max Fiedler and Travis Evee. Fiedler has averaged 12.3 points and 10.5 rebounds while Evee has put up 16.8 points per game. The Rams have been led by Antonio Daye Jr. and Chuba Ohams. Daye has averaged 16.8 points while Ohams has put up 11.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Daye has connected on 19.2 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Fordham has an assist on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Rice has assists on 44 of 88 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a team has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CUSA teams.

