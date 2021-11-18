Rice squares up against UNO

Rice (2-1) vs. New Orleans (1-2)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice goes up against New Orleans in an early season matchup. Rice won 81-63 at home against Southern in its last outing. New Orleans lost 83-67 at Northwestern in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: New Orleans’ Derek St. Hilaire has averaged 21.7 points while Tyson Jackson has put up 6.7 points and five rebounds. For the Owls, Travis Evee has averaged 17.3 points and four rebounds while Max Fiedler has put up 9.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.EFFICIENT EVEE: Evee has connected on 52.2 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans has averaged 69 points per game over its last five games. The Privateers are giving up 68.7 points per game over that span.

