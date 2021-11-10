On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rice to miss England’s final WCup qualifiers through illness

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 12:32 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — England will have to seal qualification for the 2022 World Cup without its first-choice midfielder.

Declan Rice withdrew from the squad for upcoming games against Albania and San Marino, with England saying the holding midfielder has been “unable to train due to illness” since reporting for duty on Monday.

Rice has returned to his Premier League club, West Ham.

England is not planning to bring in a replacement for Rice.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have yet to link up with the squad following dental surgery and concussion, respectively, and continue to be assessed, England said.

England needs a maximum of four points from its games against Albania at home on Friday and San Marino away on Monday to finish first in its group and earn automatic qualification to next year’s tournament in Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest