Richmond 81, Hofstra 68

HOFSTRA (1-4)

Cramer 7-11 1-3 15, Cooks 7-15 1-1 18, Dubar 8-13 0-0 18, Estrada 2-9 0-0 4, Ray 1-6 0-0 3, Burgess 0-0 1-2 1, Silverio 3-6 1-2 9, Carlos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 4-8 68.

RICHMOND (3-2)

Burton 9-16 0-0 22, Cayo 9-11 0-2 18, Golden 6-7 0-0 13, Gilyard 5-10 2-3 17, Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Crabtree 1-2 0-0 3, Sherod 2-4 0-0 5, Grace 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Koureissi 0-0 0-0 0, Randolph 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-57 2-5 81.

Halftime_Hofstra 44-40. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 8-22 (Cooks 3-6, Silverio 2-4, Dubar 2-5, Ray 1-5, Carlos 0-1, Estrada 0-1), Richmond 13-29 (Gilyard 5-10, Burton 4-9, Golden 1-1, Randolph 1-1, Crabtree 1-2, Sherod 1-3, Wilson 0-3). Rebounds_Hofstra 23 (Cramer 8), Richmond 32 (Burton, Golden 7). Assists_Hofstra 13 (Estrada 4), Richmond 26 (Gilyard 6). Total Fouls_Hofstra 4, Richmond 9. A_5,201 (7,201).

