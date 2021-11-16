Richmond 94, Georgia St. 78

GEORGIA ST. (2-1)

Hudson 1-3 1-2 3, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 3-11 0-0 7, Roberts 6-11 3-4 16, Williams 7-13 0-3 17, Johnson 5-11 0-0 13, Rawls 0-3 2-2 2, Phillips 2-3 0-0 4, Cylce 1-2 1-3 4, Scott 2-4 3-5 7, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Ma 2-2 0-1 5. Totals 29-65 10-20 78.

RICHMOND (2-1)

Burton 6-10 4-5 20, Cayo 1-2 0-0 2, Golden 6-8 1-3 15, Gilyard 0-4 2-2 2, Wilson 4-5 1-2 10, Sherod 5-10 2-3 16, Bailey 3-3 0-1 6, Grace 5-6 0-0 14, Crabtree 2-3 0-0 5, Koureissi 1-3 2-3 4, Randolph 0-0 0-0 0, Gaitley 0-0 0-1 0, Kulju 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 33-54 12-21 94.

Halftime_Richmond 49-36. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 10-23 (Williams 3-3, Johnson 3-7, Cylce 1-1, Ma 1-1, Allen 1-4, Roberts 1-4, Phillips 0-1, Rawls 0-2), Richmond 16-29 (Burton 4-5, Grace 4-5, Sherod 4-7, Golden 2-3, Crabtree 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Koureissi 0-1, Gilyard 0-4). Rebounds_Georgia St. 34 (Thomas 6), Richmond 34 (Burton, Cayo 8). Assists_Georgia St. 11 (Johnson 5), Richmond 24 (Cayo, Gilyard 6). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 19, Richmond 20. A_5,521 (7,201).

