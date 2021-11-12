Rider 81, Coppin St. 69

COPPIN ST. (0-3)
Corbett 7-11 1-2 16, Stokes 1-3 0-0 3, Cardaci 1-5 0-0 3, Tarke 3-7 4-9 12, Zarzuela 3-10 4-6 11, R.James 1-2 2-2 5, Conteh 4-4 0-0 11, Hood 0-4 2-2 2, Titus 1-2 0-0 3, Steers 0-0 3-6 3, Spurlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 16-27 69.
RIDER (1-1)
M.James 3-7 3-4 9, Ogemuno-Johnson 1-1 3-5 5, Vaughn 6-10 9-9 23, Murray 6-13 2-2 17, Powell 4-14 5-8 16, Altman 1-2 2-3 5, Benson 2-4 0-0 6, McKeithan 0-2 0-0 0, Pope 0-1 0-0 0, McGlone 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 24-31 81.
Halftime_Rider 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 11-27 (Conteh 3-3, Tarke 2-5, R.James 1-1, Titus 1-1, Corbett 1-2, Stokes 1-2, Zarzuela 1-4, Cardaci 1-5, Hood 0-4), Rider 11-26 (Murray 3-6, Powell 3-6, Benson 2-4, Vaughn 2-4, Altman 1-1, McGlone 0-1, McKeithan 0-1, Pope 0-1, M.James 0-2). Fouled Out_Corbett, M.James, Ogemuno-Johnson. Rebounds_Coppin St. 28 (Tarke 8), Rider 41 (Ogemuno-Johnson, Vaughn 9). Assists_Coppin St. 13 (Zarzuela 5), Rider 9 (Powell 5). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 24, Rider 22. A_1,650 (1,950).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments