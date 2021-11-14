Right-hander Louis Head traded from Rays to Marlins

Trending:
The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 8:42 pm
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired right-hander Louis Head from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for either a player to be named later or cash.

Head made 27 appearances for the Rays this past season, two of them starts. He was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings, striking out 32, allowing 21 hits and walking nine. Opponents batted .175 against Head, who hadn’t made any appearances in the majors before 2021.

The 31-year-old was drafted in the 18th round by Cleveland in 2012.

The Marlins made room for Head on their 40-man roster by designating outfielder Brian Miller for assignment.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

