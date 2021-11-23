Rio Grande 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (2-3)
Anosike 6-9 7-10 19, Lee 1-5 2-2 4, D.Maddox 2-7 0-1 4, Milstead 3-10 1-2 8, San Antonio 2-5 0-0 4, T.Maddox 2-11 3-6 7, Wrightsell 6-10 2-2 17, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Laku 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-60 17-25 67.
RIO GRANDE (4-2)
Houston 8-11 0-0 17, M.Nelson 1-4 0-2 3, Adewunmi 1-3 2-5 5, R.Nelson 4-11 7-8 17, J.Johnson 6-12 5-8 18, X.Johnson 2-9 2-2 6, Taylor 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 25-56 16-25 72.
Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 4-20 (Wrightsell 3-5, Milstead 1-4, Harris 0-1, San Antonio 0-1, D.Maddox 0-3, T.Maddox 0-6), Rio Grande 6-16 (R.Nelson 2-2, Houston 1-1, Adewunmi 1-2, M.Nelson 1-3, J.Johnson 1-4, X.Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_M.Nelson. Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 31 (Anosike 9), Rio Grande 40 (J.Johnson 9). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 11 (T.Maddox 5), Rio Grande 12 (R.Nelson 7). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 21, Rio Grande 21. A_84 (11,230).
