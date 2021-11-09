On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Roberts scores 16, Washington State tops Alcorn in opener

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 5:37 pm
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Jefferson Koulibaly added 13 points and Washington State opened the season with an 85-67 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday.

With a noon tipoff, the game started slowly before the Cougars broke away from a 13-13 tie with a 19-6 run. The stretch included three 3-pointers. Washington State led 39-25 at the half and stretched it to 23, 50-27, less than three minutes into the second half.

Washington State finished 11 of 34 from distance while Alcorn State was just 4 of 17.

T.J. Bamba scored 11 points for Washington State and Michael Flowers had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The Cougars had a 44-27 rebounding advantage.

WSU was 24 of 30 from the foul line, and Alcorn State 17 of 21 — with 47 fouls called in the game.

Paul King and Oddyst Walker each had 10 points for the Braves.

Alcorn State is also playing at Seattle (Wednesday), Portland and No. 1 Gonzaga in the first seven days of the season. Seattle is at Washington State on Friday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

