On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Roddy scores 30 to lead Colorado St. past Bradley 66-60

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 7:18 pm
< a min read
      

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — David Roddy had a career-high 30 points as Colorado State beat Bradley 66-60 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.

John Tonje had 13 points for Colorado State (4-0). Dischon Thomas added 11 points. Isaiah Stevens had seven assists and six rebounds.

Terry Roberts had 24 points and six rebounds for the Braves (1-3). Ja’Shon Henry added 10 points as did Ville Tahvanainen.

___

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas