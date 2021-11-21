Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Roddy scores 36 to lead Colorado State over Creighton 93-81

The Associated Press
November 21, 2021 8:11 pm
< a min read
      

ST. THOMAS (AP) — David Roddy had a career-high 36 points as Colorado State beat Creighton 93-81 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Sunday night.

Roddy made 13 of 20 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Rams (5-0). Dischon Thomas scored a career-high 21 points, while Isaiah Stevens pitched in with a double-double — 17 points, 11 assists.

Arthur Kaluma had 16 points for the Bluejays (4-1). Ryan Nembhard added 15 points, while Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13.

___

        Insight by Ciena: In this exclusive executive briefing, experts will discuss the wide-area broadband about to go out of this world.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|22 Session 1: Transform the IT experience:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas