On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rucker carries Army past Hartford 86-79

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:53 pm
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had a career-high 29 points as Army defeated Hartford 86-79 on Saturday at the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase.

Josh Caldwell added 24 points for the Black Knights.

Rucker hit 8 of 11 3-pointers. Caldwell also had six rebounds and six assists.

Charlie Peterson had 13 points for Army (2-1).

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Austin Williams had 18 points for the Hawks (0-3). Hunter Marks added 15 points and seven rebounds. D.J. Mitchell had 15 points. Moses Flowers had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell