Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ruffin leads Portland St. past Evergreen State 100-44

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 1:57 am
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marlon Ruffin had 18 points to lead five Portland State players in double figures as the Vikings routed Evergreen State 100-44 on Friday night.

James Jean-Marie added 15 points for the Vikings. Gio Nelson chipped in 13, Paris Dawson scored 10 and Hayden Curtiss had 10. Jean-Marie also had 10 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Portland State scored at least 100 points.

Mitch Wetmore had 12 points for the Geoducks. LaBrandon Price added five steals. Austin Curry had eight rebounds.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell