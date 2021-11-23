On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Russell leads Southeast Missouri State over Missouri Baptist

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 12:07 am
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell had 18 points as Southeast Missouri State defeated Missouri Baptist 71-63 on Monday night.

Chris Harris added 16 points for the Redhawks (2-2), while Nana Akenten chipped in with 15 points and three blocks.

Jadis White had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans. Brendon Hardy added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portionns of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

