Rutgers 64, South Alabama 45

SOUTH ALABAMA (1-1)
Samuel 1-5 2-2 5, Elias 3-4 0-0 6, Haymer 4-13 1-2 10, Vaught 1-4 1-2 3, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 4-11 1-2 13, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 1-4 1, Garrett 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 1-1 2-2 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Rosier 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-48 8-14 45
RUTGERS (2-0)
Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Singleton 0-2 1-2 1, Walker 4-8 2-3 10, Lassiter 0-6 2-2 2, Mason 0-2 1-2 1, Lafayette 0-1 0-0 0, Guihon 5-6 2-6 12, Maddox 1-2 2-2 5, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 3-3 3-3 9, Petree 2-5 3-4 8, Cornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Martino 3-8 0-0 9, Sanderlin 0-0 0-2 0, Sidibe 2-5 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 19-30 64
|South Alabama
|10
|12
|7
|16
|—
|45
|Rutgers
|9
|17
|18
|20
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_South Alabama 7-26 (Samuel 1-4, Elias 0-1, Haymer 1-6, Vaught 0-1, Williams 0-3, Powell 4-8, Ferguson 0-1, Howard 1-1, Rosier 0-1), Rutgers 5-18 (Lassiter 0-5, Lafayette 0-1, Maddox 1-2, Marshall 0-1, Petree 1-2, Martino 3-6, Sidibe 0-1). Assists_South Alabama 11 (Williams 5), Rutgers 12 (Lassiter 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Alabama 26 (Team 4-5), Rutgers 44 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls_South Alabama 25, Rutgers 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_853.
