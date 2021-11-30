Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

CLEMSON (5-2)
Hall 5-13 0-0 10, Tyson 2-9 6-6 10, Collins 6-11 5-9 18, Dawes 2-7 0-0 6, Honor 2-9 2-2 7, Bohannon 4-6 0-0 8, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Schieffelin 1-2 1-2 3, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0, Hemenway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 14-19 64.
RUTGERS (4-3)
Omoruyi 4-8 3-6 11, Jones 2-9 0-0 4, McConnell 5-7 5-9 16, Mulcahy 2-7 0-0 5, Harper 8-13 3-5 23, Hyatt 3-6 4-6 11, Gonzales-Agee 0-2 0-0 0, Mag 1-5 0-0 2, Miller 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-60 15-26 74.
Halftime_Rutgers 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 4-18 (Dawes 2-4, Collins 1-3, Honor 1-5, Hemenway 0-1, Tyson 0-2, Hall 0-3), Rutgers 7-19 (Harper 4-6, Hyatt 1-2, McConnell 1-2, Mulcahy 1-3, Mag 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_Hall. Rebounds_Clemson 36 (Collins 10), Rutgers 38 (Omoruyi, Harper 9). Assists_Clemson 13 (Tyson, Bohannon 3), Rutgers 15 (Mulcahy 7). Total Fouls_Clemson 22, Rutgers 16.
