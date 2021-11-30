Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON (5-2)

Hall 5-13 0-0 10, Tyson 2-9 6-6 10, Collins 6-11 5-9 18, Dawes 2-7 0-0 6, Honor 2-9 2-2 7, Bohannon 4-6 0-0 8, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Schieffelin 1-2 1-2 3, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0, Hemenway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 14-19 64.

RUTGERS (4-3)

Omoruyi 4-8 3-6 11, Jones 2-9 0-0 4, McConnell 5-7 5-9 16, Mulcahy 2-7 0-0 5, Harper 8-13 3-5 23, Hyatt 3-6 4-6 11, Gonzales-Agee 0-2 0-0 0, Mag 1-5 0-0 2, Miller 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-60 15-26 74.

Halftime_Rutgers 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 4-18 (Dawes 2-4, Collins 1-3, Honor 1-5, Hemenway 0-1, Tyson 0-2, Hall 0-3), Rutgers 7-19 (Harper 4-6, Hyatt 1-2, McConnell 1-2, Mulcahy 1-3, Mag 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_Hall. Rebounds_Clemson 36 (Collins 10), Rutgers 38 (Omoruyi, Harper 9). Assists_Clemson 13 (Tyson, Bohannon 3), Rutgers 15 (Mulcahy 7). Total Fouls_Clemson 22, Rutgers 16.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony