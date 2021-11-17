Rutgers goes up against DePaul

Rutgers (3-0) vs. DePaul (2-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and DePaul both look to put winning streaks together . Rutgers beat NJIT by 14 on Tuesday. DePaul is coming off a 99-66 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: DePaul’s Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists while David Jones has put up 19.5 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. For the Scarlet Knights, Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds while Geo Baker has put up 12.7 points and 4.3 assists.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked fifth among all Division I teams with an average of 98 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.