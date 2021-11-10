Rutgers needs overtime to hold off Lehigh 73-70

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cliff Omoruyi had 16 points with nine rebounds and Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points with 10 rebounds to lead Rutgers past Lehigh 73-70 in overtime in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Omoruyi had a pair of dunks in overtime, one coming on Rutgers’ first possession to put the Scarlet Knights up 65-63, and they never looked back.

Lehigh led by as many as seven, 36-29, late in the first half. Jake Betlow made a 3-pointer assisted by Marques Wilson.

Rutgers went into the half getting booed off their home court, trailing 36-31.

Paul Mulcahy made a layup at 18:17 to make it 37-37. Rutgers would retake the lead at 41-40 on a Geo Baker jumper at 16:41. It was the Scarlet Knight’s first lead since 10-9 early in the first half, and they would not trail until Lehigh took the lead, 62-61, on a layup by Ben Knotsman with 1:34 remaining.

Baker would tie the game at 63 on a stepback jumper. He missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer on an isolation play to send the game to overtime.

Lehigh was led by Wilson, who had a game-high 21 points.

UNVEILING

Rutgers unveiled its 2021 Men’s Basketball NCAA Tournament appearance banner in front of a sold-out crowd at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Last year’s tournament appearance was Rutgers’ first in 30 years, and the win vs. Clemson in the first round was the first win in the tournament since 1983.

UP NEXT:

Lehigh: Hosts NJIT on Saturday

Rutgers: Hosts Merrimack on Saturday

