S. Alabama begins season against Spring Hill

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:31 pm
Spring Hill vs. South Alabama (0-0)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars are set to battle the Badgers of Division II Spring Hill. South Alabama went 17-11 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Jaguars offense put up 77.6 points per matchup in those five contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

