S. Carolina hosts UAB

UAB (3-0) vs. South Carolina (2-1)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB and South Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad earned a victory this past Sunday. South Carolina earned a 75-64 win in Asheville over Western Kentucky, while UAB won easily 98-61 at home against Rhodes.

SUPER SENIORS: South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard, Erik Stevenson and James Reese V have combined to score 49 percent of all Gamecocks points this season.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Quan Jackson has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Blazers ninth among Division I teams. South Carolina has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Gamecocks 278th, nationally).

