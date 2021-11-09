S. Dakota St. 81, Bradley 65

BRADLEY (0-0)
Boya 1-3 2-4 4, Henry 4-12 2-2 10, Mast 4-12 2-2 11, Hickman 2-4 0-0 5, Roberts 6-18 1-2 15, Leons 2-5 1-2 5, Howell 1-2 0-0 3, Kent 4-7 1-2 10, Hannah 1-4 0-1 2, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 9-15 65.
S. DAKOTA ST. (0-0)
Dentlinger 4-8 5-5 13, Wilson 5-19 10-10 20, Arians 2-7 6-6 11, Mims 0-1 0-0 0, Scheierman 4-7 0-0 10, Freidel 4-13 5-6 16, Mayo 2-6 2-2 8, Wingett 1-2 0-0 3, Appel 0-1 0-0 0, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 28-29 81.
Halftime_S. Dakota St. 47-26. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 6-25 (Roberts 2-7, Hickman 1-1, Howell 1-2, Kent 1-3, Mast 1-8, Henry 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, Leons 0-2), S. Dakota St. 9-20 (Freidel 3-8, Scheierman 2-2, Mayo 2-5, Arians 1-2, Wingett 1-2, Easley 0-1). Rebounds_Bradley 39 (Mast 15), S. Dakota St. 47 (Scheierman 14). Assists_Bradley 15 (Roberts 5), S. Dakota St. 12 (Wilson, Mayo 3). Total Fouls_Bradley 19, S. Dakota St. 14. A_2,445 (6,500).
