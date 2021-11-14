S. Dakota St. 83, Stephen F. Austin 71

S. DAKOTA ST. (2-1)
Dentlinger 4-6 2-2 10, Wilson 2-3 1-7 5, Arians 3-6 0-0 8, Freidel 10-17 0-0 25, Scheierman 4-9 6-6 14, Easley 3-5 1-1 8, Mayo 2-4 0-0 4, Appel 3-5 0-0 6, Mims 1-2 0-0 3, Wingett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 10-16 83.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (2-1)
Kensmil 9-15 5-7 23, Solomon 2-7 0-1 4, Jackson-Posey 3-7 0-1 7, Kachelries 5-13 0-0 12, Ware 3-10 0-1 6, Jossell 4-9 0-0 12, Hall 1-3 0-0 2, Antwi-Boasiako 2-3 0-0 5, Aku 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 5-10 71.
Halftime_S. Dakota St. 42-34. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 9-25 (Freidel 5-12, Arians 2-3, Easley 1-1, Mims 1-2, Mayo 0-1, Wingett 0-1, Scheierman 0-5), Stephen F. Austin 8-23 (Jossell 4-8, Kachelries 2-6, Antwi-Boasiako 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-4, Ware 0-4). Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 31 (Scheierman 10), Stephen F. Austin 31 (Kensmil 13). Assists_S. Dakota St. 18 (Arians, Scheierman 5), Stephen F. Austin 15 (Kachelries 8). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 18, Stephen F. Austin 17. A_1,878 (7,203).
