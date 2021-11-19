S. Dakota St. 99, Presentation College 62

PRESENTATION COLLEGE (0-1)

Kelly 4-9 0-0 11, Guillermo 2-6 0-1 4, Brown 3-5 0-0 8, Gilyard 0-4 0-0 0, McDuffey 5-14 0-0 11, Steed 3-6 0-0 8, Gibson 3-4 0-0 6, Phung 1-1 0-0 2, Sumption 0-2 0-0 0, Becker 1-2 4-4 7, Montanez 2-4 0-0 5, Sundling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 4-5 62.

S. DAKOTA ST. (4-1)

Dentlinger 4-4 4-4 12, Wilson 7-7 0-0 14, Arians 4-7 0-0 11, Easley 2-5 0-0 5, Scheierman 3-7 0-0 9, Mayo 3-7 2-2 10, Mims 3-4 0-0 9, Wingett 1-5 1-4 4, Freidel 4-7 2-3 14, Appel 1-2 2-2 4, Fiegen 1-3 0-0 2, Gentry 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 35-62 11-15 99.

Halftime_S. Dakota St. 57-37. 3-Point Goals_Presentation College 10-24 (Kelly 3-5, Brown 2-4, Steed 2-5, Becker 1-2, McDuffey 1-2, Montanez 1-2, Sumption 0-1, Gilyard 0-3), S. Dakota St. 18-35 (Freidel 4-6, Arians 3-4, Mims 3-4, Scheierman 3-5, Mayo 2-5, Easley 1-3, Gentry 1-3, Wingett 1-5). Rebounds_Presentation College 22 (Phung 7), S. Dakota St. 38 (Scheierman, Mayo 7). Assists_Presentation College 13 (Kelly, Brown, McDuffey, Steed, Phung, Sumption 2), S. Dakota St. 26 (Scheierman 6). Total Fouls_Presentation College 15, S. Dakota St. 11. A_1,531 (6,500).

