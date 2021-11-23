S. Utah 88, Yale 85, OT

YALE (3-3)
Kelly 5-7 3-4 14, Cotton 5-14 0-0 12, Dike 4-7 2-2 12, Gabbidon 4-8 0-1 11, Swain 9-23 2-4 21, Mahoney 1-3 0-0 3, Jarvis 2-3 3-4 7, Feinberg 1-1 0-0 3, Basa-Ama 1-1 0-0 2, Knowling 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 10-15 85.
S. UTAH (2-3)
Fausett 7-16 4-5 20, Spurgin 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 8-18 2-3 24, Knight 6-8 7-12 19, Marin 1-6 2-2 4, Moody 2-5 2-2 8, Moore 2-4 1-2 7, Butler 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0, Fleming 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 18-26 88.
Halftime_Yale 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Yale 11-29 (Gabbidon 3-5, Dike 2-4, Cotton 2-7, Feinberg 1-1, Kelly 1-1, Mahoney 1-2, Swain 1-9), S. Utah 12-37 (Jones 6-14, Moore 2-4, Moody 2-5, Fausett 2-7, Barnes 0-2, Butler 0-2, Marin 0-3). Fouled Out_Dike, Marin. Rebounds_Yale 33 (Swain 8), S. Utah 33 (Fausett 9). Assists_Yale 17 (Swain 4), S. Utah 13 (Knight 6). Total Fouls_Yale 21, S. Utah 19. A_573 (3,300).
